Betty Lee Lebo

Betty Lee (Detwiler) (Lay) Lebo, age 76, of Carlisle, passed away March 25, 2021 at home. Born September 29, 1944 in Carlisle, daughter of the late Keller Elwood and Ethel Elizabeth (Hershey) Detwiler. Betty was widowed by her husbands, Stanford Lay and Roger Gene Lebo.

Betty owned and operated Betty Lay's Beauty Salon for over 45 years. She was a member of Opossum Hill Union Church. Betty loved people, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She enjoyed painting and traveling and spending time at the beach. She was a woman of faith and is now at peace with her Lord and loved ones gone before.

Surviving are her daughter, Tamila (Kim) Lay, Camp Hill; son, Bret S. Lay and fiancé, Chanda L. Keefer, Carlisle; grandchildren, Heather (Jen) Krehling, Pocono's, Jon (Laura) Krehling, Harrisburg, Stacy Lay, New Cumberland, Cedar Lay, San Francisco, Jacob T. (Lynn) Lay, Germany, Haydn M. Lay, Camp Hill and Joshua S. Lay, Carlisle and brothers, Charles Hershey, Gardners, Elwood (Paula) Detwiler, Carlisle and Gary (Sue) Detwiler, Carlisle; sister, Shirley Bowers, Carlisle and brother-in-law, Charles May, Mt. Holly Springs.

Betty was preceded in death by her sisters, Gloria Jean May, Nancy (Mike) Paxton and Mary Jo Detwiler; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hershey and brother-in-law, Butch Bowers.