Betty L. Miller

November 17, 1949- November 03, 2022

Betty L. "Betsy" (Keck) Miller, 72, of Waggoner's Gap, Carlisle passed away suddenly and unexpectedly & into the arms of Jesus on November 3, 2022 at her home.

Born in Carlisle on November 17, 1949, a daughter of the late Paul H. & Dorothy H. (Nailor) Keck, she was raised on her family's farm in Lower Frankford Twp., Newville. She was a 1967 graduate of the Big Spring SD and retired as an Administrative Assistant in the Education Department of Dickinson College, with forty years of service.

Always highly adventurous and athletic, she was known to throw a "mean" horseshoe and was overly competitive in volleyball games with her nieces and nephews through the years. Betsy, who was an avid runner and long time member of the Carlisle Running Club, successfully completed the Harrisburg Marathon, a passion she shared with her husband, family & friends. In addition, she completed numerous walks, hikes, runs and cycling challenges over the years. Betsy enjoyed her time cooking & baking in her kitchen as it was often remarked there was never a cupboard untouched when she was at work in her sanctuary. She often doted on her family & many close friends, as they were the center of her world. She enjoyed socializing and for decades, she has been a devoted member of a dedicated & admirable group of work friends known affectionally as the "Birthday Club." In alignment with her unselfish & giving spirit, she volunteered and gave her support to various local charities.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents, were brothers, Bryan & Kenny Keck, a sister, Mrs. Larry (Shirley) Boyd, four nephews and a niece.

Surviving is her inseparable husband of 51 yrs, whom she married on September 11, 1971, Harold W. "Hap" Miller, a devoted & loving daughter, Kelly C. Krutz and son-in-law, Scott Krutz and the apple of her eye whom she affectionately referred to as her "Pop-Tart", granddaughter Isabella "Bella" Krutz, a senior at Cumberland Valley HS, and all residents of Carlisle. A loyal brother, Larry Keck Sr. & his wife Mickey of Carlisle, and devoted sisters, Mrs. John "Fuz" (Sawnie) Warner, Newville & Jodi Keck, Pine Grove, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews, her in-laws of the Johnstown & Pittsburgh area and several very special, close-knit friends & acquaintances in the area, whom she kept very close to her heart.

Do not consider her journey over, as the next leg of her adventurous race is only just beginning.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, where the family will greet guests after 10 a.m. prior to the service. A viewing will also be held Thursday, November 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in her memory and would be greatly appreciated by the family to: Project Share of Carlisle, 5 N. Orange St., Carlisle, PA 17013.

