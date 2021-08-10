Betty L. Maloney, 85, of Shermans Dale, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. She was born on December 25, 1935, in Pine Grove and was a daughter of the late Arthur H. and Mary (Lehman) Hummel and was the widow of Joseph F. Maloney who passed away April 8, 2007.

Betty graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1953. She retired from Financial Trust Corp., Carlisle after 20 years of service as a bank teller. Betty was a faithful member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Carlisle.

She is survived by her fiancé Harry DeLorenzo, one son Barry (wife, Kimberly) Dilts of Newville, one daughter Terri Spencer of Highspire, two grandchildren, Veronnica McCulley Paula McCulley, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Paul Hummel and one sister Ruth Adams.

A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Melissa Wilcox as the officiant. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.