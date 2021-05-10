Betty Jean Henry, age 87, of Carlisle, formerly of Aspers, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her home. She was born Tuesday, March 6, 1934 in Newport, the daughter of the late Homer O. and Addiemae (Richardson) Hostetter.

She attended Biglerville High School and retired from the former C.H. Masland Co. of Carlisle. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Aspers and the Art Association of Gettysburg. Betty lived a full life, traveled extensively, and enjoyed many hobbies during her life, including ceramics, crocheting, quilting, painting, and baking. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Donald Henry and her companion, Garnold Cramer.

She is survived by three sons, Robert D. Henry of Carlisle, Garnold Cramer of Snyderstown, and Duane Cramer of Stroudsburg; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Joan Miller of Tarentum, Connie Altice of Gardners; and many, many other family members and close friends. She was preceded in death by one son, Fredrick R. Henry; one sister, Arletta Bream; and two brothers, Harold Hostetter and Earl Hostetter.