Betty Jane Wert

Betty J. Wert, age 90 of Carlisle, passed away October 30, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Born December 20, 1929, daughter of the late Floyd E. and Pearl E. (Mellinger) Weibley.
Betty retired from Daily Express, Inc. She also worked part-time at the Carlisle Livestock Market for over 40 years. She was a lifetime member of Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Cumberland County Society of Farm Women, Group 9 for which she served as both a county president and state director. Betty loved spending time with her family and friends and attending summer festivals.
Betty is survived by her children, Larry (Mary) Wert, Carlisle; Joanne (Dennis) Nailor, Mechanicsburg; Faye (Dennis) Garman, Carlisle and Brenda (Rick) Hartman, Dillsburg; grandchildren Jeff (Lisa), Heather, Jason (Sherisa) and Brian and great-grandchildren Jesime, Patricia, Tara, Kelsey, Jared, Joleigh, Jordyn and Jayce.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Wert, brothers Harold and Clyde and sister Helen Witmer.
Friends will be received in a walk through viewing from 10am until 12 Noon on Saturday November 7, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle. Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. Betty will be laid to rest beside her husband at Westminster Cemetery.
As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church 2135 Ritner Highway, Carlisle PA 17013 or Homeland at Home Hospice 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270 Harrisburg, PA 17110
