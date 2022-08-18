Betty Jane Hiner

July 20, 1926- August 15, 2022

Betty Jane Hiner age 96, passed away on August 15, 2022, at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Camp Hill, PA. she was the daughter of Chilton Barnes and Alma Coover. Betty was born on July 20, 1926, in West Fairview, PA.

Betty worked as a cake decorator for Manbecks bakery in Lemoyne and was a homemaker who enjoyed the time she spent with her family and doing her crafts which included knitting. She will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Betty was a member of the Navy Reserves in the Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the Opossum Hill Union Church in Carlisle.

Betty is survived by her son in law Dennis Barrick and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Christian Hiner, her daughter Suzette Barrick, her son John Maskarine, and 10 brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life Service in honor of Betty will be held on Wednesday August 24, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd in Carlisle, PA with Pastor Randy Zook officiating the services with a visitation held 30 minutes prior to the service. A Committal Service and Burial to follow the services at 1:30 PM at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville,PA.

Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741

