Betty Jane Freed

She was a graduate of the class of 1969 at Gettysburg High School. She was employed as a packer for Dal-Tile in Gettysburg. She was an active member in the Upper Adams Community. She was a past Bethel Guardian and a past Associate Bethel Guardian to Bethel #12 Gettysburg of Job's Daughters International, Order of the Eastern Star Gettysburg Chapter #392, Past Biglerville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and a life member of Heidlersburg Fire Department. Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Terry E. Freed whom she married May 19, 1972 of Aspers, her daughter, Stephanie M. Welper and her significant other, Robert Kimple, Jr. of Buchanan Valley, two sons, Dennis L. Freed and his wife, Celeste of Biglerville, and Aaron S. Welper and his wife, Sue of McSherrystown, three granddaughters, Brittnie Bowling and her husband, Andrew, Julia Kint and her husband, Timothy Sr., Kathleen (Katie) Welper, two step-grandchildren: Ryan and Madison (Madi) Smith, two great-grandchildren; Mae Ann and Rose Jane Kint, two step-great-grandchildren, Jaylen Silver and Timothy Kint, Jr. and one great-grand puppy, Dixie "Daisey", one sister, Ardis Lobaugh of Gettysburg, one brother, Charles Lobaugh and wife, Vickie of Newville, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Lynn and Margaret Freed and two grandchildren: Matthew and Olivia Welper. Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main Street, Biglerville. Family will receive friends for a Public Visitation on Tuesday, December 6 from 6:00 - 7:00 PM with the Memorial Service at 7:00 PM at Dugan Funeral Home with Dr. Rev. Bruce Bouchard officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.