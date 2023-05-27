Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Betty J. Weigle

April 3, 1930- May 24, 2023

Betty J. Weigle age 93 passed away at the UPMC Hospital in Carlisle, PA on Wednesday May 24, 2023. She was born April 3, 1930 in Carlisle, PA the daughter of the late Mervin and Mary Kathryn (Myers) Rhoads.

Betty worked for the Reeves Hoffman Company in Carlisle until her retirement. She worked in the production line working with the crystals to make the transmitters they produced there.

She enjoyed working in her flower beds and enjoyed gardening. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She will be missed fondly by her family and friends who will remember her as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Betty is survived by her 2 children daughter Deborah Smith and her husband Cloyd, and her son Keith Weigle. She is also survived by her grandchildren Troy Weigle and Kevin and Krista Smith. Her great grandchildren Bryce Smith, Easton Smith, and Ava and Ryder Miller. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years John, her son John Weigle Jr. and grandson Paul Weigle. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Kingsborough, Jean Clepper, and Eva Kuykendall.

A viewing for family and friends will be held on Wednesday May 31, 2023 from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd in Carlisle, PA 17013 with a Celebration of Life Service in Honor of Betty held at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial and Committal services will take place immediately following the services at Westminster Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Carlisle.

In lieu of Flowers Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to the Charity of your choice.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013. You can sign the Guestbook for the family at HoffmanFH.com.