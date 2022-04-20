Betty J. Stum

May 19, 1935- April 18, 2022

Betty J. Stum, 86, of Carlisle passed into her eternal heavenly home on April 18, 2022, at the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her loving family by her side. Born at home in Newville on May 19, 1935, she was the daughter of John P. and Martha (Murray) Drawbaugh.

She is survived by her two daughters, Debra Reese of Mechanicsburg and Pamela (Joel) Hosler of Carlisle, three grandchildren, Schyler (Ryan) Heishman, Adam (Carrie) Reese and Kiersten (Adam) Rhoad and six great grandchildren, Lillian, Bree, Elizabeth and Isabella Heishman and Carter and Hudson Reese all of Carlisle. In addition, she is survived by three sisters, Shirley Hippensteel and Esther Mooney of Carlisle, and Vonnie Paulus of Newville. She also is survived by two brothers, John P. Drawbaugh, Sr. and William Drawbaugh, both of Newville. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Richard O. Stum (1967) and brother Robert Drawbaugh (2014).

Betty, also called "Pat" by her family and friends, was a hardworking and caring person who was happiest when she was gathered around her family. She worked at the Bedford Shoe Company and later was employed at Dickinson Food Services for over 25 years. She co-founded the "Doughnut Ladies" which met weekly for over 20 years at Giant (formerly Nell's) for coffee and doughnuts and continues to this day. She was a Christian woman who has blessed her family with a deep faith in Christ. She will be missed by her family and friends but is now at peace with her heavenly Father.

Betty was a lifetime member of McClure's Gap Church of God, where her parents were members, and many of her siblings still attend. Later in life as she could no longer drive, she attended Carlisle UMC with her children.

A viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Edward L. Rosenberry officiating. Burial will be at Westminister Cemetery, Carlisle. A time of fellowship will follow at McClure's Gap Church of God, 130 Church of God Rd., Newville, PA 17241. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to her church or to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or on- line: alz.org. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.