Betty J. Souders, 72, of Newville passed away Monday September 7, 2020 in her home.

She was born July 24, 1948 in Carlisle the daughter of the late Clarence S. and Betty M. Barrick Burkett.

Mrs. Souders is survived by her husband Glen M. Souders.

She had worked at the Shippensburg Health Center, attended Big Spring United Methodist Church, and belonged to the Minnequa Club of Shippensburg and American Legion Post 421, Newville.

In addition to her husband she is survived by one daughter Kathy Biscuit and her husband Louis, one son David Souders, eight grandchildren William Carroll and his wife Emily, Karen Henderson, Alexx Biscuit and fiancee Renee', Kevin Souders and fiancee Ashley, Shannon Ickes and husband Justin, Katie Ocker and fiancee Dmytri, Kelly Wilson husband Dwayne, and Kacey Biscuit; four great-grandchildren Braylon and Analiya Ocker, Chrysander and Damien Biscuit; two brothers John Burkett and his wife Robin, and James Burkett and wife Mary.

She is preceded in death by one brother Ronald Burkett.

Services will be private.