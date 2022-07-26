 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty J. Jones

July 02, 1935- July 24, 2022

Betty J. Jones, 87, of Carlisle, wife of Donald E. Jones, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Viewing and services will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to view a complete obituary.

