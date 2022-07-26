Betty J. Jones
July 02, 1935- July 24, 2022
Betty J. Jones, 87, of Carlisle, wife of Donald E. Jones, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Viewing and services will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to view a complete obituary.
