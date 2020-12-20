Betty Halford Goodyear, 89, formerly of Mt. Holly Springs died on December 14, 2020 in Lakeland, FL. She was born on January 27, 1931 in Redditch Worcestershire, England. She was the daughter of the late Charles Halford and Jennie Johnson of Carlisle.

Betty met her husband Thomas on only her 2nd day in America after immigrating to the States during WWII. They were married just shy of 72 years. Although Betty spent most of her life as a homemaker, she was a standout Netball player in England, starring as the Chief Shooter for Bridge Street Girls School. Outside of family, she loved shopping with dear friends and great conversation over a piping hot cup of tea.

She was predeceased by sister Joan M Caufman of Carlisle. Betty is survived by husband Thomas W Goodyear formerly of Mt. Holly Springs. She has 2 children, son David Goodyear of Auburndale, FL and Deb Cross of Ortanna. There are 4 grandchildren, David Jr, Erika, Derek, and Trevor as well as 2 great-grandchildren Josiah and Gavin. She has many close relatives who reside in England and nephew Glenn C Caufman of Lewisberry.

She was a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother who invoked joy and laughter, always impressing with her determined personality and vigor for life which will be passed on for generations.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no services at this time. As Betty was a breast cancer survivor, the family asks that donations may be made in memory of Betty to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://give.bcrf.org/give/302920/#!/donation/checkout