Betty Edith Reisinger

Betty Edith (Parks) Reisinger, 95, formerly of Ickesburg, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Chapel Pointe, Carlisle.
Born August 18, 1924 in Blairs Mills, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dolph and Clarice (Divens) Parks and was the widow of Warren "Tom" Reisinger.
A Perry County resident since her marriage in 1945, Betty became quite the outdoor enthusiast; going hunting and fishing, maintaining her garden, and driving around the mountains looking for wildlife. She also enjoyed crocheting, quilting and making rugs.
She faithfully attended Sandy Hill United Church of Christ in Loysville.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving is her daughter: Donna R. Martin, Carlisle; one brother: Glenn Parks, Manheim; one sister: Dorothy Pauline Hetrick, Hummelstown; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Chapel Pointe, 770 S. Hanover Street, Carlisle with Chaplain Linda Slusser, officiating. Friends will be received at the Chapel from 1:30 pm until 2:00 pm Friday.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Chapel Pointe, 770 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, 17013.
Nickel Lochastampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc., Loysville is handling arrangements.
For condolences and flower orders, please visit www.lochstampforfh.com.
Service information
1:30PM-2:00PM
770 S. Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
2:00PM
770 S. Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013