Betty Edith Reisinger

Betty Edith (Parks) Reisinger, 95, formerly of Ickesburg, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Chapel Pointe, Carlisle.

Born August 18, 1924 in Blairs Mills, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dolph and Clarice (Divens) Parks and was the widow of Warren "Tom" Reisinger.

A Perry County resident since her marriage in 1945, Betty became quite the outdoor enthusiast; going hunting and fishing, maintaining her garden, and driving around the mountains looking for wildlife. She also enjoyed crocheting, quilting and making rugs.

She faithfully attended Sandy Hill United Church of Christ in Loysville.

Surviving is her daughter: Donna R. Martin, Carlisle; one brother: Glenn Parks, Manheim; one sister: Dorothy Pauline Hetrick, Hummelstown; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Chapel Pointe, 770 S. Hanover Street, Carlisle with Chaplain Linda Slusser, officiating. Friends will be received at the Chapel from 1:30 pm until 2:00 pm Friday.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Chapel Pointe, 770 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, 17013.

Nickel Lochastampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc., Loysville is handling arrangements.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:30PM-2:00PM
Chapel Pointe at Carlisle
770 S. Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
Mar 13
Memorial Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
2:00PM
Chapel Pointe at Carlisle
770 S. Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
