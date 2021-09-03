Betty Arlene Harry, age 94, of Carlisle, died on Thursday, September 2, 2021 in the Thornwald Home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on June 21, 1927 in Silver Spring Twp. to the late Jacob W. and Susan R. Schaffer Jones and was the widow of Edward F. Harry.

Betty had retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot with over 40 plus years of service. She was a former member of Young’s United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg. She will sadly be missed by her four legged buddy, Kramer.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly S. Wenger (husband Charles), Carlisle, granddaughter, Jessica S. Kish (husband Brian), Duncannon, two step great granddaughters, Andrea Culwell (husband Brad), Jennifer Shutt (husband Albert), great great grandson, Evan Shutt and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, David W. Jones, Harry J. Jones and three sisters, Catherine Jones, Grace Brenizer, and Mary Jane Six.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle with Chaplain Mark Ruzicka officiating. Burial will be in the Longsdorf Cemetery in New Kingstown. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until time of services.