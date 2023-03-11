Betty A. Hurley

August 06, 1935- March 04, 2023

Betty A. Hurley, age 87, of Carlisle, PA, wife of the late Donald H. Hurley, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at home. She was born on August 6, 1935, in Carlisle to the late Kenneth and Grace (Lambert) Smeigh.

Betty retired in 2022 from the Gulf gas station in Carlisle after 22 years working as a cashier. She was previously employed as a bartender for 25 years at the Carlisle VFW Post 477. She was a member of the Carlisle Church of God, enjoyed basking in the sun, spending time with family, traveling and shopping, especially at Boscov's. Betty will always be remembered as a fat and sassy firecracker kind of gal.

She is survived by her sons Joe Smotherman of Carlisle, Michael Smotherman of Palmyra and Patrick Smotherman and his wife Barbie of Palmyra and daughter Connie Johnson Shearer and her husband Bill of Carlisle; grandchildren Jaime, Mike, Cutter, Tyler, Jordana, Brielle, and Casen; great grandchildren Hannah and Mikaela and great great grandson Jace. Betty is also survived by her beloved dogs Bailey and Corie. In addition to her late husband, Betty was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie Martin and granddaughter Tara Smotherman.

Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Betty's life beginning at 1:00PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at CEFC church, 290 Petersburg Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Please enter the church through the back door.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.