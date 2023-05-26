Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Betty A. Armolt

September 4, 1930- May 23, 2023

Betty A. (Jones) Armolt, 92, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her home. She was born on September 4, 1930, in Newville and was a daughter of the late Norman F. Jones and Margaret R. (Fickes) Jones. She was the widow of James B. Armolt, who passed away on Nov. 17, 1999.

Betty was a loving homemaker. She enjoyed working and retired from Dickinson College where she worked in food service for 32 years. Betty also worked at Green Ridge Village, Georges' Flowers, and Howard Johnson's Restaurants to name a few. She always enjoyed gardening and food preparation. She was a member of Victory Tabernacle Church, Carlisle.

She is survived by three daughters, Sharon (husband Rev. Glenn) Yohn, Vickie (husband Jay) Wickard and Connie (husband Earl) Yohn, all of Carlisle, two sisters, M. Louise Hosfeld of Carlisle and Ruth D. Coldsmith of Newville, one son-in-law Garry Hoover of Carlisle, seven grandchildren, Jeremy Hoover, Donald (wife Amanda) Hoover, Jr., Dwayne (wife Carin) Hoover, Jamie (wife Sarah) Hoover, Jerry (wife Nicole) Guido, Matthew Yohn and Jennifer (husband David) Myers, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by husband James B. Armolt, one daughter Patti Hoover, one grandson Johnathan Hoover, one great-granddaughter Cassidy Myers, six brothers, R. Wayne, N. Richard, Charles, Harold, Ronald and Donald Jones and one sister N. Jean Rhoads.

A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Victory Tabernacle Church, 472 E. North St., Carlisle with Rev. Glenn Yohn officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Viewings will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle and on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Victory Tabernacle Church.

