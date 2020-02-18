Bettie Ann Law Strupp, 79, passed away Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. Bettie was a loving wife, mother and "Gammy". Bettie was preceded by her adoring husband, George H. Strupp.
Survivors include her beloved children, Tim Strupp (Cindy), Matthew Strupp (Evan), Stacey Black (James), Scott Strupp (April), Michaelle Ellerman (Jason), Bill Strupp, two nieces, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Donations in Bettie's memory can be made to Tim Strupp for Carlisle's Best Friends (A buddy program for special needs people).
