Beth A. Miller

July 30, 1963- January 02, 2023

Beth A. Miller, age 59, of Harrisburg, PA, passed away at home on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 30, 1963, in Carlisle, PA to Paul C. and A. Maxine (Lebo) Bishop.

Beth graduated from Lycoming College in Williamsport, PA and was a member of the Alpha Rho Omega Sorority. She worked for Madden Physical Therapy, Ted's Bar & Grill, Mission BBQ and Keystone Human Services. Beth was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church, she loved her dogs, baking, and serving others in any capacity. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who cared deeply for others.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years Scott A. Miller; daughter Michaela A. Miller of Harrisburg; son Nick A. Miller of Harrisburg and sister Kerry L. Holmes and her husband Robert of Camp Hill. Beth is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 4:45 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 2:30 - 4:30 PM. Family invites everyone in attendance to join them at a reception at the church immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.