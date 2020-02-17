Bessie H. Ronan, 86, formerly of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle, PA. Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God, 602 McLand Drive, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Dan Murray and Rev. Richard Reese officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Rd., Suite B, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Cumberland County Veterans Affairs, 18 N. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA are handling arrangements. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome@aol.com for condolences to the family and to view the full obituary.