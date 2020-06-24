Bessie Elizabeth Fanus

Bessie Elizabeth "Liz" Fanus, 70, of Boiling Springs, PA passed away on June 21, 2020 in the UPMC West Shore. She was born in Mt. Union on October 27, 1949 to the late Leroy and Agnes Jane (Sager) Rutter.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A viewing will be held at 1:00 PM until the service and burial will be in the Uriah Church Cemetery. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.