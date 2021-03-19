Colonel Bertin W. Springstead, US Army Ret., 88, of Carlisle passed away Sunday March 14, 2021 in the Church of God Home, Carlisle, PA.

He was born September 21,1932 in Allendale, NJ, son of Clarence and Beatrice Springstead.

Col. Springstead is survived by his wife Elaine (Schubert) Springstead; two sons, Gary Springstead and Craig Springstead; one daughter, Carin (Springstead) Doddroe; 6 grandchildren, Benjamin Springstead, Winston Alspaugh, Rebecca Springstead, Jaimee Springstead, Erica Springstead and Alix Springstead; and 3 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30th, 2021, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.