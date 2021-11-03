Bernice C. Dorn

Born October 24, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Janet Minnick. Bernice passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 27,2021 at UPMC Carlisle with her family by her side.

Bernice will be remembered for her many years of service at PPG-Work 6 (Vitro), her businesses South Mountain Pet Grooming and Lucky Lady Landscaping. Bernice loved her family dearly. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook for them.

Bernice is survived by her son, Jeffrey L. Miller of Carlisle, Siblings: Robin (Richard) Drennan of New Mexico, Darlene (Kenneth) Blosser, Cindy Minnick (Paul Myers), Edward (Barbara) Minnick, all of Carlisle. She is also survived by nephews, Rick (Melissa) Drennan, Derrick Blosser, Zachary Minnick (fiance' Shelbi Ely), niece Tiffany (Eddie) Kolesar and numerous extended family and friends.

She leaves behind her dear cat Smokie.

The family wishes to thank her nursing aides for the great care she received over the years. They also want to thank Nick Rodites for being such a great friend to her.

At her request, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111 or a charity of ones choosing.