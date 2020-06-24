Bernette A. Luebbers

Bert was a devout catholic who loved to bowl and play bingo. She also treasured spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen A. Luebbers. Surviving are her children, Allen D. Luebbers and wife, Terry, of Bonne Terre, MO, Stephen P. Luebbers and wife, Alice, of Potosi, MO, Harold E. Luebbers of Mt. Holly Springs, Gerard L. Luebbers and wife, Jennifer, of Gardners, Mary L. Jones and husband, John, of Webster Groves, MO, Theresa R. Barbour and husband, Randy, of Gardners and Scott J. Luebbers and wife, Trudy of Carlisle. Bernette had 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Cash, and surviving are her brothers, David Cash, Carl Cash, Sam Cash, and sisters, Joanna Charleville, Lexa Hisey, and Bonnie Barron.