Bernard "Bernie" Banks

Born January 17, 1945 in Paterson, NJ, Bernie was the son of Peter and Alice (Fatula) Banks. He married Linda (Lee) Banks on June 5, 1971. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary in June. They have resided in Carlisle since their marriage.

Bernie graduated from Passaic Valley High School, Little Falls, NJ, Nasson College in Springville, ME and Elizabethtown College where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology under the GI Bill.

Bernie began working as a golf caddie in his early teenage years leading to his lifelong love of the game. He worked as a medical laboratory technician at Dunham Army Clinic and Carlisle Hospital where he progressed from bench tech to Hematology Supervisor. In the early 80s he studied computer system management at Penn State and was instrumental in launching one of the first laboratory computer systems in the state. In the mid-nineties he became the Director of Information Systems for Carlisle Hospital.

Bernie served in the US Army as a Spec E4 Medical Laboratory Specialist serving a deployment to Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. He finished his Army service at Dunham Army Hospital laboratory.

Bernie was a long-time member of Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle, where he served as a Deacon and as the church photographer for many years.