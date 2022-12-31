Bernadette L. Minnier

Bernie was a 1963 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School, where she won Miss Cumberland Valley Junior Miss. She was known for her beautiful voice that captivated any audience she was before; and was even scouted for her vocal gift. She was a Choralier throughout her time at CV and a longtime member of the church choir at St Patrick's in Carlisle. Rather than following a career as vocalist; she married her high school sweet heart, Albert L Acri who preceded her in death in 1992 after 29 years of marriage. She and Ronald were married 26 years and adored one another and shared many hobbies. Bernie was a Human Resources Manager with Giant foods for more than 20 years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, golfing with her friends and Ron, "her" morning word puzzles, traveling, many forms of intricate needlework, spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren, and cooking. The yearly Christmas cookie baking day with her dear friend Pam Rosenberry blessed all close to them without fail. She's described by many as "the life of the party", and will be dearly missed forever.