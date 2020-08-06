Benny R. Starner, age 66, of Clarington, OH, formerly of Garners, PA, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 12, 1954 in Carlisle, PA, a son of the late Boyd and Esther Beam Starner.
He was a retired blacksmith and farmer; He loved to hunt and was a life member of the NRA, a member of Golden Eagle NRA, Masonic Lodge #597 F. & A.M. Clarington, OH and Goodyear Lutheran Church Garners, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Delmer, Allen, Lowell and Larry Starner.
Survivors include a wife of 23 wonderful years, Paula Starner; a step son, John Minor and a step daughter, Jessica Minor, both of Tiffin, OH; four brothers, Barry Starner, Sherle Starner, Terry Starner, and Galen Starner and a sister, Lloy Brough, all of Garners, PA; and several nieces and nephews; pall bearers, Larry Bailey, Mike Deaton, Clint Myers, Ken Jones, Ben Cook and Roy Moore.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Johns Church Cemetery 51736 German Ridge Road Powhatan Point, OH with Rev. William Meyer officiating.
Interment will follow in cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Johns United Church of Christ 51736 German Ridge Road Powhatan Point, OH 43942 or Mt Zion Lutheran Church (locally known as Goodyear) 4200 Carlisle Rd. Garners, PA 17324.
Arrangements entrusted to Grisell Funeral Home Clarington, OH.
Sympathy expressions at grisellfuneralhomes.com
