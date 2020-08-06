× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Benny R. Starner, age 66, of Clarington, OH, formerly of Garners, PA, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 12, 1954 in Carlisle, PA, a son of the late Boyd and Esther Beam Starner.

He was a retired blacksmith and farmer; He loved to hunt and was a life member of the NRA, a member of Golden Eagle NRA, Masonic Lodge #597 F. & A.M. Clarington, OH and Goodyear Lutheran Church Garners, PA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Delmer, Allen, Lowell and Larry Starner.

Survivors include a wife of 23 wonderful years, Paula Starner; a step son, John Minor and a step daughter, Jessica Minor, both of Tiffin, OH; four brothers, Barry Starner, Sherle Starner, Terry Starner, and Galen Starner and a sister, Lloy Brough, all of Garners, PA; and several nieces and nephews; pall bearers, Larry Bailey, Mike Deaton, Clint Myers, Ken Jones, Ben Cook and Roy Moore.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Johns Church Cemetery 51736 German Ridge Road Powhatan Point, OH with Rev. William Meyer officiating.

Interment will follow in cemetery.