Bennie Wesley Ware

November 30, 1939- November 17, 2022

Retired Sergeant Major Bennie W. Ware, 82, of Dillsburg, PA passed away on November 17, 2022, at his home.

Born in Lafayette, Alabama, he was the son of the late Charles and Ethelene (Copeland) Ware of Birmingham, Ala. He is preceded in death by his wife Lia M (Torro) Ware, and several brothers and sisters.

Retired Sergeant Major Ware proudly served in the US Army for 30 years including 14 years overseas. He served in Vietnam at China Beach and was awarded a Legion of Merit and Bronze Star Medal in addition to other medals. He was also stationed in Ft. Lewis, WA; Giessen, Bamberg, Stuttgart, and Furth Germany; Ft. Carson, CO; Korea; Ft. Bliss, TX; Lexington, KY; and Tobyhanna, PA. When he retired from the military in 1989, he moved to Dillsburg, PA and worked in a variety of capacities at the Carlisle Barracks PX and service station.

A devoted father and grandfather, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Alva Ware-Bevacqui and Louis Bevacqui of Fayston, VT, and two grandchildren, Daniel and Sarah Bevacqui of Fayston, VT. He is also survived by his nephew Glen McCurty of Los Angeles, CA, his niece, Tamara Torro of Austin, TX., and other nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at Cocklin Funeral Home, 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg PA and Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

