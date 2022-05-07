Benjamin W. Boyles

January 13, 1978- April 30, 2022

We are saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and son, Benjamin W. Boyles, 44, of Boiling Springs, PA, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born January 13, 1978, in Harrisburg to Vickie (Monismith) Boyles and the late Leonard Boyles. Ben married his soulmate and best friend, Melissa (Mann) Boyles, on October 10, 2009, in Gardners, PA. In 2015, he earned his degree in Information Technology from Central Penn College. Ben worked from home as an SAP Configuration Analyst for doTERRA International. He previously worked for Carlisle Construction Materials for almost eighteen years. He attended CEFC in Carlisle and was recently baptized.

Ben loved fishing, especially at his favorite spot, Indian River Inlet, in Delaware. He was always waiting for the big striper migrations. He enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking and grilling, video gaming, sitting by the campfire, everything Star Wars and traveling to the beaches in DE. His dream was to move to the beach in DE and open his own business, Benjy's Breakfast and Bait.

Ben was the most loving, giving, and humble husband, father, son, friend, and co-worker. He always liked to make people smile and laugh. Most would agree "Big Ben" was a big teddy bear. He will forever be in our hearts and greatly missed. We have peace knowing he was welcomed into heaven, and we will see him again someday. Ben's favorite scripture was, "I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End." Revelation 22:13

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Melissa (Mann) Boyles, of Boiling Springs; his daughter, Nevaeh Dehoff, of Dover, DE; his son, Lucien Boyles, of Boiling Springs; his dog, Maghnus, and scorpion, Spike.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ben Boyles Memorial Fund. Donations can be made in person or mailed to: Members 1st FCU, 321 York Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065.

"Be joyful always; pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus." 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18