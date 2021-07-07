Bella J. Moyer, age 81 of Carlisle, PA passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Cumberland Crossings Nursing Home.

She was born October 29, 1939 in Spring Township, PA to the late Charles and Mildred E. (Shoemaker) Stone.

Bella retired from the former Iceland Fish Plant where she was a dedicated and hard-working employee. She and her husband Bill were the owners of the Moyer Gun Shop in Carlisle for many years and a big supporter of the Middlesex Township Police Department. Bella loved to travel, spend time at the beach and family picnics. Most especially she loved caring for her dogs.

Bella is survived by her sister Doris E. Robinson of Loysville; nieces Patricia A. Showers and Donna Hess of New Bloomfield and Bonnie Ort; nephew Stanley E. Hoffman, Jr. of New Bloomfield. Also survived by sister-in-law Genevieve Toomey and several other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband William Edward Moyer; brothers David and John Stone; aunt Doris Schnurbusch and her beloved dog Kandi.