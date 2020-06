Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Becky A. Brown, 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 followed by private family services at 11:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle. For a complete obituary visit www.EwingBrothers.com.