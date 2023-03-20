Beatrice (Brewbaker) Minnich

June 19, 1924- March 14, 2023

Beatrice (Brewbaker) Minnich, age 98, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her daughter's home in Mechanicsburg. Born June 19, 1924 in New Kingstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Frederick and Elizabeth (Shuler) Brewbaker.

Mrs. Minnich was a member of Mechanicsburg High School's 1942 Class and had worked at the former Kinney Shoe Company as an inventory specialist. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in New Bloomfield, enjoyed dancing with the North Mountain Promenade Square Dance Club, and was a member of the American Businesswomen's Association. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Minnich; and by her siblings: Merle Kintz, Paul Brewbaker, Mildred Wrightstone, Mary Anderson, and Lester Brewbaker. She is survived by her daughter, Lois A. Norris and husband Jack of Mechanicsburg; her two granddaughters, Lisa Spatz and Lori Findley; as well as her great-grandchildren: Ryan, Sarah, and Jacob Spatz; and her great great-grandchildren: Brayden Spatz, Mason Spatz, Oliver Kelly, and Molly Spatz.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 25 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, where there will be a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial will take place in Longsdorf Cemetery, New Kingstown, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 1757 New Bloomfield Road, New Bloomfield, PA 17068.