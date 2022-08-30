Barry M. Hogan Sr.

May 28, 1941- August 25, 2022

Barry M. Hogan Sr. age 81, passed away surrounded by his wife and family on August 25, 2022 in York Springs, PA. He was born May 28, 1941 in Harrisburg, PA son of John Morgan and Dorothy E. (Little) Hogan.

Barry enjoyed playing baseball in his youth and working in the outdoors. Barry started his paving career at Kimbob Inc. at the age of 18 and eventually started his own company, Capitol Area Paving until his retirement and sold the business. His family said he loved the simple life and enjoyed keeping busy in taking care of his family and friends. If there was someone in need, he was there to help whether he knew the person or not.

He enjoyed collecting and selling antique cars and especially enjoyed working on his 1949 Ford Convertible. He was a member of the Masonic Fraternity and was a member of Perry Lodge, he was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.

Barry is survived by his wife Gwen E. Hogan (Foster) and they were married for 63 years. and he is also survived by his son, Barry M. Hogan Jr. and his wife Lisa of Carlisle, PA. his daughter Tracy L. Georgeff (Hogan) and her husband David of Boiling Springs, PA. Barry also has 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sherry L. Hogan. Barry grew up with 9 brothers and sisters who preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life Service in honor of Barry will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd in Carlisle, PA. with a Visitation for family and friends held one hour prior to the services. Burial and Committal Services will take place following the services at Paxtang Cemetery in Harrisburg, PA.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial White Rose Hospice of York, PA 1412 6th Avenue York, PA 17403

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013

You are invited to sign the Guest Book for the family at HoffmanFH.com