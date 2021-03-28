Barry L. Wilson, 60, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Hospital while surrounded by his loving family.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the funeral home. As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jarrett Wilson College Fund c/o Members 1st FCU to assist with his sons future education.
