Barry Beam Sherman, age 73, of Carlisle, passed away March 2, 2020 at home. Born October 23, 1946 in Carlisle, son of the late Charles Albert and Bula Myrtle (Beam) Sherman. Barry was a 1965 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School, retired from Keen Transport as a dispatcher, was a salesman for Dailey Express and also worked in the deli at Weis Markets. Barry enjoyed sailing, golf and Ohio State sports. Barry was a member of Churchtown Church of God and was a staff sergeant in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Lazzaro and husband, Steve, Howard, OH; son, Alan "Rusty" Sherman and fiance, Amy Rooker, Mount Vernon, OH and step-son, Ronald "Jeff" Galbraith, Newville, PA; grandchildren, Nick, Charlie, Mandy and Wyatt; twin brother, Gary B Sherman and wife, Mary Lengel, FL; sister, Vickie L. Lowe and husband, Dean, Shermans Dale and companion, Wanda Boyles, Carlisle. Also surviving is his pet, Jaxxon. Barry is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Ray "Chuck" Sherman. Friends will be received from 4 to 5pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. Memorial service will begin at 5pm with Pastor Brian Warner, officiating. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the funeral home, to offset costs. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com