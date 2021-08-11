Barry Arthur Myers, 70, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away August 10, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Mechanicsburg on August 9, 1951, to the late Arthur Ray and Mary Elizabeth (Dull) Myers.

Barry was an auto mechanic and owner of Myers Motor Sports. He proudly served our country in the Army. He was a member of the Mechanicsburg Legion 109 and the Mechanicsburg Mens Club.

Barry is survived by his loving wife, Judy Kay (Pechart) Myers, daughters, Susan Elliott of Mechanicsburg, Nancy Clark of Newville, Diane Myers of Camp Hill, and Stardust Sager of Camp Hill. He is also survived by sisters, Sharon Manning, and Brenda Pechart, and various grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barry was preceded in death by sons, Raymond Miller and Brian Miller, and granddaughter, Katelyn Sager.

Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.