 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barry Arthur Grove
0 Comments

Barry Arthur Grove

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Barry Arthur Grove, 80, of Jamestown, NC, passed away Sunday, July 11,2021 at Shannon Gray Health and Rehab. Barry was born March 28, 1941 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Arthur Roy Grove and the late Sarah Ferree Grove. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Smith Grove of the home; daughter Heather Grove Malaney and her husband Lance of Jamestown, NC; grandchildren, Ruby Grove Malaney, and Celia Malaney. Burial will be at the discretion of the family in Mount Holly Springs Cemetery, Pennsylvania. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News