Barry Arthur Grove, 80, of Jamestown, NC, passed away Sunday, July 11,2021 at Shannon Gray Health and Rehab. Barry was born March 28, 1941 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Arthur Roy Grove and the late Sarah Ferree Grove. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Smith Grove of the home; daughter Heather Grove Malaney and her husband Lance of Jamestown, NC; grandchildren, Ruby Grove Malaney, and Celia Malaney. Burial will be at the discretion of the family in Mount Holly Springs Cemetery, Pennsylvania. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.