Barbara Wiser

Barbara J. Wiser

May 14, 1943- June 15, 2022

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara J. Wiser, 79, of Carlisle, PA. She passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Holy Spirit Hospital, due to surgery complications. She was surrounded by her loving family. Barb was born on May 14, 1943, in Carlisle, to the late Eugene W. and Priscilla A. (Wolf) Romberger. She graduated from Carlisle High School in 1961. She worked her entire life in the restaurant industry. Barb owned and operated the Valley Motel and Restaurant for 35 years, along with her husband Ken. They retired in 2007.

She is survived by her loving husband Ken; two sons Jeffrey (Barb) Smith, Michael (Melissa) Smith, one daughter Nicole (Tony) Cline; and her Grandsons Kaden and Kooper Smith, all of Carlisle. She is also survived by her stepchildren; Dave Wiser of Aspers, Michelle (Jeffrey) Wiser, of Newville, Christine (Will) Woodall and Brad (Andy) Wiser of Camp Hill. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Priscilla N. Alspaugh.

Barb was a member of CEFC. She loved to cook and entertain. She always looked forward to her Wednesday golf outings with her golf girls. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. Barb started planning her menu months in advance. She loved to play cards and games. She loved coffee. Barb truly loved to share family stories. She loved her precious dog, Emma.

Barb was the Matriarch of her family. She truly loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother, a.k.a. GaGa. She provided unending love, and cared deeply that her family remained close, safe, and happy. She took much pleasure in enjoying her simple life in the mountains. Barb was grateful and thankful for her earthly life. She loved the Lord and was prepared for eternal life in Heaven.

For everything there is a season; a time for meeting; a time to say goodbye; in all things God is near; always guiding your way.

Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.