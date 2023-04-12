Barbara Weller

August 22, 1948- March 30, 2023

Barbara Bailey Weller passed away March 30, 2023. She was born in Marshalltown, IA August 22, 1948.

Barb was a member of the class of '66 from CHS.

The Wellers moved to NC in 1988 to Lexington, before settling in Shelby in 1994. During the last stage of Barb's illness, a steady stream of friends visited her at Hospice to show love and connection with her. She saw her daughter, Katie, marry Patrick Tiernan, Jr. with family and close friends.

Pre-deceasing Barb were her parents Robert and Helen Bailey and brother Bobby. Barb is survived by her husband Dr. Jack Weller, Shelby, and daughter Katie (Patrick Tiernan, Jr), Charlotte. Other survivors include two brothers, William Bailey (Crystal Hunt), Carlisle, Pa., and Barry Bailey (Karen), Fort Collins, Co., and nephew Ryan (Ashley), Severance, CO. Her grandchildren by love were Tori, Braxton, and Will Clifton, Shelby, children of Bobby and Betsy. Clara, Caroline, and Daniel Kaemba, Mooresville, children of Kaylor and Donny. Celebration of life will be in Shelby, NC April 15.

A Celebration of Barb's life will be Sat., June 10 from 2 to 4 pm in Carlisle at Masonic Center with a service at 3 pm.

Instead of flowers, consider memorial contributions to Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland County, P. O. Box 2001, Shelby, NC 28151.

Condolences and full obituary go to www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.