Barbara V. Malkowicz
March 24, 1945- August 20, 2022
Barbara V. (Mirabito) Malkowicz, 77, passed away at Chapel Pointe, Carlisle, PA on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Barbara is survived by her daughter Letitia Malkowicz Ro, son-in-law Jooik Ro, and son Thomas M. Malkowicz, two sisters and three brothers. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Joseph P. Malkowicz Jr.
Barbara lived her life serving the Lord by helping others in need. She was an avid writer, volunteer for local and international non-profit organizations; and enjoyed traveling around the US and overseas with her husband. Barbara had a passion for the arts. She had a true appreciation for paintings and music from artists across the globe. Barbara's favorite Psalm was Psalm 139:14 "I will praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I know that full well." She wanted everyone to know that they are wonderfully made in the eyes of the Lord no matter their past or present struggles in this earthly life.
At Barbara's request there will not be any funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Ministries, P.O. Box 448, 99 W. Church Street, Dillsburg, PA 17019 or Furry Friends Network, P.O. Box 519, Boiling Springs, PA 17007. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.