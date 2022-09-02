Barbara V. Malkowicz

Barbara lived her life serving the Lord by helping others in need. She was an avid writer, volunteer for local and international non-profit organizations; and enjoyed traveling around the US and overseas with her husband. Barbara had a passion for the arts. She had a true appreciation for paintings and music from artists across the globe. Barbara's favorite Psalm was Psalm 139:14 "I will praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I know that full well." She wanted everyone to know that they are wonderfully made in the eyes of the Lord no matter their past or present struggles in this earthly life.