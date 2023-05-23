Barbara "Linkey" (Booth) Green

Barbara "Linkey" (Booth) Green, age 81, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, DE. She was born in West Point, NY to the late Maj. Gen. Robert H. Booth (Retired) and the late Constance (Ralston) Booth. Linkey was an "Army brat."

She lived many places including West Point, NY; Arlington, VA; Fort Monroe, VA; Washington DC; Baumholder, Germany in the French Occupation area; Stuttgart, Germany; Fort Benning, GA; Governors Island, NYC; Oceanside, CA; The Woodlands, TX; Tulsa, OK; Clear Lake City, TX; and Carlisle, PA. Linkey attended different high schools every year including Columbus HS in Columbus, GA, Curtis HS on Staten Island, NY, Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn, NY, ultimately graduating from St. Catherine's in Richmond, VA.

She attended Mary Washington College which was the Women's College of the University of Virginia (now known as University of Mary Washington) with a BS in Chemistry. She obtained her teaching certificate from Chapman University and her Masters Degree in Library Science from the University of Texas at Austin. Linkey was a teacher in multiple public schools in California, Texas and Oklahoma, before becoming a school librarian in Texas and Pennsylvania. Linkey was also a member of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Linkey absolutely loved dogs, reading, traveling, gardening, birding, camping, kayaking, biking and spending cherished time with family and friends. She always shared her fond memories of Keystone Camp in Brevard, NC, Cranberry Lake in NY and visiting Maine. Linkey was an active volunteer throughout her lifetime for many organizations including Girl Scouts and Junior Womens Club in Oceanside, CA. In Carlisle, PA she was an active volunteer in many organizations including: AAUW, Bosler Library, Newcomers, and Wreath's Across America.

Linkey & her late husband David also enjoyed hosting International families through the International Fellows at the Army War College. Her love of dogs got her involved with Dog Scouts of America, Steppin Woofs, Furry Friends Network, Pet Transport, and Therapy Dogs, International.

Linkey is survived by her daughter Theresa "Tracy" Wilhelm Rossi (Chip); son Mark Wilhelm (Caroline); stepdaughters Jean Ann Green Simmons (Kirby); Larissa Green Bonner (Chris); Grandchildren Emily Rossi, Sarah Rossi, Jamie Wilhelm, Luke Wilhelm, Mason Simmons, Cade Simmons, Collin Bonner, Dylan Bonner, step-granddaughter Kirby Nicole Simmons Miller (Mike); siblings Connie Booth Logothetis (Andy), and Robert H. Booth, Jr.; sisters-in-law: Patricia Green Seely, Susan Green Schubert (Bill), and Stephanie Green; and many nieces, nephews, great grandchildren and extended family. Linkey was predeceased by her husband David W. Green, sister-in-law Patricia Booth, brothers-in-law: John Green, Michael Scott Green and William "Bill" Seely.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, at St. John's Episcopal Church on the Square, 1A N. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the church on May 26th from 10:00am until service time. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church in Carlisle, PA, the Furry Friends Network, or any organization she has been involved with through her volunteer work.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.