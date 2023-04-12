Barbara Jo Bailey Weller

August 22, 1948 – March 30, 2023

Barbara Jo Bailey Weller, age 74, ended her earthly journey and joined her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Barb was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on August 22, 1948, to the late Robert Lee Bailey and the late Helen Stambaugh Bailey.

To describe Barb is to look at a collage of pictures rather than just a single image. You would see a wife, a mother, a sister, a daughter, a caring neighbor, an avid Penn State fan, a faithful volunteer, and someone who loved to be with people and pets. Each time the Wellers moved, their circle of friends got wider and wider. Here are a few word pictures of Barb.

Barb graduated with the Class of 1966 from Carlisle (Pa.) High School and served on the committee for every reunion. She received an associate in science degree in business from Brandywine Junior College, Wilmington, Delaware.

Barb and Jack knew each other since fifth grade at Mooreland Elementary and celebrated their fifty-second wedding anniversary in December 2022.

Barb was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Cherryville, and a 50-year member of Beta Sigma Phi service sorority. She was an active member of the Laureate Alpha Iota Chapter, Shelby. She was president on five separate occasions and was serving in that office at the time of her passing.

She was also a 50-year member of Old Bellaire Chapter #375, Order of the Eastern Star, Carlisle, Pa. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 and volunteered during the American Legion World Series, working as an usher or helping in concession stand, and helped the members of Squadron 82, Sons of the American Legion, to flag graves on Memorial Day.

In Carlisle, Barb began to be an avid supporter of Penn State football, making the trip to Beaver Stadium for each home game for more than 20 years. The Nittany Lion Express transported several couples to campus, where they bonded while tailgating and of course enjoyed the games themselves.

She was active with the Carlisle Community Nursery and the Beta Sigma Phi chapter in Carlisle. She supported husband Jack in his role as DeMolay advisor to over 30 young men who were nurtured in the Weller home, where Barb never hesitated to feed whoever was sitting at the table come supper time.

Barb and daughter Katie moved South when Jack was transferred to Lexington, N.C. in 1988. The family subsequently moved to Shelby in 1994, where Barb became active with the local Lutheran church. She also volunteered at all the schools Katie attended and supported each of the parent teacher organizations.

Barb worked in retail most of her life. In Shelby she worked at Emily's Gift Shop, Tally Ho Dress Shop, Two Doors Down Women's Clothing, and the Shelby Antique Market. She worked for the Board of Elections as an election official for over 10 years. Her trademark was making people feel welcomed and appreciated, whether they were old friends or people she'd never met before.

She and Emma Miller connected when Emma was a baby and she texted “good night” to “Little One” each night for over 18 years, being sure to get the right heart emojis in the message.

In Lexington, their backdoor neighbors, Martha and Larry Lyon, soon became an integral part of their lives. It didn't matter whether they were vacationing at Oak Island Beach or traveling to Michigan to visit wineries. It was while in Michigan that Barb acquired a taste for wines made in the champagne method. Prosecco became her wine of choice.

Each holiday was special to Barb. On Easter, the neighborhood children would gather around her kitchen table to dye Easter eggs and watch “It's the Easter Beagle.” Christmas was her favorite, with a minimum of five trees decorated in various themes each year. A passionate fan of the Peanuts gang, she kept her “Snoopy Tree” up year-round with over 200 Snoopy and Charlie Brown ornaments.

Barb and Jack enjoyed riding in their '59 Triumph TR3 and participating in the activities of the Broad River European Motor Club. Each year a group of members would join together for a sea cruise. They enjoyed the nickname they earned as the “Hurricane Honeys,” which came about after one of their cruises was diverted to avoid an encounter with a powerful tropical storm.

Barb cared about her friends, no matter who they were or where they were. She and Jack often drove back to Pennsylvania to attend the funeral of a high school classmate or one of the DeMolays who had called her “Mom Weller.”

In Shelby, the neighbors' pets even found Barb's home to be a sanctuary filled with love. Dakota, a German shepherd mix, would sleep at the foot of the bed when Jack was away on a business trip. When the Cliftons moved next door with their three children, Catsby became Barb's feline companion, always letting her know when it was time for something to eat.

While at Hospice in March, a steady stream of friends visited Barb's room to let her know how she had touched their lives. People wanted her to know the many ways by which she made a difference. She was able to see her daughter, Katie, marry Patrick Tiernan, Jr. in her room with family and close friends. The ceremony was shared on Zoom with friends and family across the United States.

Pre-deceasing Barb were her parents Robert and Helen Bailey and younger brother Bobby. Barb is survived by her husband Dr. Jack Weller, Shelby, and daughter Katie (Patrick Tiernan, Jr), Charlotte. Other survivors include two brothers, William Bailey (Crystal Hunt), Carlisle, Pa., and Barry Bailey (Karen), Fort Collins, Co., and nephew Ryan (Ashley), Severance, CO. Her grandchildren by love were Tori, Braxton, and Will Clifton, Shelby, children of Bobby and Betsy. Clara, Caroline, and Daniel Kaemba, Mooresville, children of Kaylor and Donny.

The family would like to offer special appreciation to Dr. Michael Ribadeneyra and his office for their compassion and focus on helping Barb through her battle. In addition, the nursing staff at Wendover Hospice House who cared and loved Barb during her last days.

The family will receive friends at Cecil Burton Funeral Home, Friday, April 14 from 6 until 8 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, April 15 at 11 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, Cherryville. A Celebration of Barb's life will be held in Carlisle, PA later this year.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, friends consider a memorial contribution to the Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland County, P. O. Box 2001, Shelby, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.