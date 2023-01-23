Barbara J. Weary

October 11, 1943- January 20, 2023

Barbara J. Weary Age 79, passed away on January 20, 2023 at home surrounded by her family in Carlisle, PA. She was born October 11, 1943 in Carlisle, PA daughter of the late Clyde James and Rhuby Hartzell (Vanasdelan).

Barbara worked for Corning Company in their Electronics Division, which was the old McCoy Electronics Company before her retirement. She and her husband Richard are members of the First United Church of Christ in Carlisle where they ran the youth and children's library at the church for years and also ushered and helped at the church's sauerkraut dinners.

She loved the outdoors which included going for walks at Pine Grove Furnace State Park, looking at the flowers, deer, and other wildlife outside her window. She and her husband Richard planted flowers and gardened every year together. She enjoyed doing crafts and was proud to have sewn her curtains which she placed in her home. She also enjoyed making her favorite wreath cookies over the holidays which her family members requested and fought over every year!

Barbara will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister who loved all her family and enjoyed the times she spent with them.

Barbara is survived by her husband Richard of Carlisle, sons Doug Neff of Frederick, MD, Dru Neff and his companion Sue Matthews Mt Holly Springs, PA., Devin Neff (Terri) Carlisle, PA. and David Neff. She is also survived by her stepsons Bryan Weary (Beth), Timothy and his companion Ali, Newville, PA, her stepdaughter Jessie Weary and her wife Shelly Giroux Bath, ME. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Dumont, her sisters-in-law Marjorie (Bill) Todd, Jody Hartzell, Lynn and Polly Weary. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service in Honor of Barbara will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. with a Visitation for Family and Friends held one hour prior to the services at the Funeral Home. Committal and Burial services will be held immediately following the services at Mt Holly Springs Cemetery in Mt. Holly, PA.

Memorials in her Memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 2595 Interstate Drive Ste 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110 or the Scott Eckhart Memorial Scholarship Fund C/O Penn State Mt Alto Campus Mt Alto, PA 17230.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013.