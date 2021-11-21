Barbara J Simon went to her heavenly home on November 18, 2021. Barbara was born on 10/15/33 in Williamsburg, PA to Carl and Laura White. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Carl Jr, and Dewey White and her husband James F. Simon. She is survived by her sister Lois White, and step children Susan, LeeAnne, and James. Also, several nieces and nephews, and stepgrand children.

Barbara began her career as an18 year oldat United Telephone. She eventually moved to Chambersburg, and finally Carlisle, PA retiring.

Barbara met and married the love of her life, James F. Simon in 1982. They enjoyed 39 years of wedded bliss in the log home they built together in Dickinson township. They loved to travel and spent many years traveling to Alaska, the western US states, Hawaii, Florida and Myrtle Beach. Barbara was an excellent cook and seamstress. She was a member of Barnitz United Methodist Church. She was a beautiful soul. A graveside service will be held November 24th, 11 AM in the Shelly-Fairview cemetery in Blair County.

In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness in Barbara's name. She would love that.