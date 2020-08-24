Barbara Horn

Barbara Waugaman Horn, age 85, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton after a brief illness. She was born on January 17,1935 in Carlisle, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. Waugaman, Sr. and Cora(Fanus)Waugaman; her husband, Eugene F. Horn; one sister, Louise(Waugaman)Goodhart; two brothers, George Waugaman Jr., and Lawrence Waugaman; and one grandson, Andrew Doty. She is survived by son Stephen(Teri)Horn of Burlington, KY; daughter Sharon Doty(Dan) of Beavercreek; son David Horn of Beavercreek; granddaughters Angela Doty of Beavercreek and Christina(Doty)Brademeyer(Chris) and great-granddaughter Evelyn of Franklin, OH; sister-in-law Sonja Waugaman and nephew Eric Waugaman of Merriam, KS; nieces Lori(Goodhart)Miller and Sheri-Ann(Waugaman)Morrison of Carlisle and Deborah(Waugaman)Day of York; niece and nephew Karen(Kachelries)Popovich and Robert Kachelries of Emmaus, PA; and many great-nieces and nephews. Barbara graduated in the Class of 1952 from Carlisle High School and enjoyed visiting with her classmates every year at their reunions and acting as Class Secretary. She worked as a secretary for AMP, In. and the Army War College in Carlisle. After marrying, she and Gene moved to Columbus, OH, where she worked for the Defense Construction Supply Center. She was an active member for many years in her church, where she also worked as the secretary. Barbara was active in many organizations over the years, including Cribs to Campus League, the Purple Poodle bowling league, and volunteering in the Beavercreek Schools and at St. Vincent de Paul(Dayton). Barbara was an avid flower gardener; she dabbled in sewing, needlework and various crafts, and often sang and played the piano for enjoyment. She and Gene travelled extensively around the United States and Europe and enjoyed many family vacations with their kids and relatives. After retiring, she babysat her granddaughter, enjoyed frequenting the casinos and operated an antiques and collectibles booth in Springfield, OH. Services at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, OH, with burial service at Byron Cemetery, on August 26. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Please visit Barbara's memorial page at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com to leave your favorite memories of her and condolences for the family.