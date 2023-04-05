Barbara M. Falk

September 08, 1946- April 02, 2023

Barbara M. Falk, 76, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at her home. She was born on September 8, 1946, in Bad Hersfeld, Germany and was the daughter of the late Alferd Kurt Falk and Magdalene Eva (Schutza) Falk.

Barbara was high school graduate and earned her dental hygiene degree from Harrisburg Area Community College. She worked as a dental hygienist for many years with Dr. Kent Rentschler and with Serafin Family Dentistry, Carlisle. She retired from the U. S. Army Reserve as a Staff Sergeant with 23 years of service. Barbara was an avid golfer and golfed in the Mayapple Women's Golf League for many years. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and watching the Hallmark Channel.

She is survived by her fiancé and companion of many years Charles R. Stringfellow of Carlisle, one brother Peter Falk of Germany and one niece and one nephew. Barbara was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Hans Falk.

A visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, followed by a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Jake Waybright officiating. Burial will be private. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences to the family.