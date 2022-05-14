Barbara Ellen Redmond

August 10, 1927- May 11, 2022

Barbara Ellen Russell Redmond, of Mount Holly Springs, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 11, 2022, at the age of 94. Barbara was born on August 10, 1927, in Sullivan, Indiana, to the late William Curtis Russell and Julia Ann Bass Russell. She was the youngest of four children. She was united in marriage to Minor William Redmond, Sr. of Carlisle, Pennsylvania on October 22, 1948. They were blessed with three children.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Minor, in 1997; and her brother, Arthur L. Russell; and her sisters Sadie Rose Avery and Eleanor Morris.

She is survived by her loving children: her daughter, Carmen M. James and her husband Edward (Mt. Holly Springs, Pa); and her sons Dr. Minor William Redmond, Jr. and his wife Marcy (Ephrata, Pa) and Craig Curtis Redmond, Sr. and his wife Velma (Carlisle, Pa). Also surviving are her granddaughters Bethany (Raul), Ann, and Christina, and her grandson Craig Jr; as well as four great grandchildren. Barbara had a host of nieces and nephews and enjoyed a large extended family and friendships.

Barbara enjoyed working in her yard and talking and laughing with family and friends. She was a long-time attendee of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Carlisle, Pa. She will be missed by all who knew her.

The family will hold private burial services at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Tabor Restoration Project, 82 Mountain St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. To send condolences to the family please visit www.EwingBrothers.com.