Barbara Cook

Barbara Jane (Shetter) Cook

June 10, 1934 – July 28, 2022

Barbara Jane (Shetter) Cook, 88, of Hollidaysburg, passed away Thursday. She was born in Carlisle PA, daughter of the late Russell B. and Florence (Baker) Shetter.

She is survived by her husband Roy E. Cook Jr. They married February 6, 1954, after a five-year high school romance.

She is also survived by a brother, E. Gene Shetter of Mount Holly Springs, PA; children: Russell of Colorado Springs, Patricia Eastep, (Ronald) of Lancaster Pa, J. Wesley (Dana) of Westminster MD; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

Barbara reached top rank as a girl scout. At age 16 she worked part-time as a telephone operator and at age 18 was promoted to long distance supervisor of over 80 operators.

After marriage she became a homemaker saying, “my husband made the living, and I made the living worthwhile”.

Barbara was the head volunteer over the kitchen at her church and was noted for her cooked meals. She was a Steve Minister from the Lutheran Church. She was a Christian practicing as a Lutheran. She was Silver Life Master bridge player, certified game director for over 30 years. Barbara was a member of the Altoona Duplicate Bridge club, a member of American contract Bridge League, and traveled to many tournaments.

She and Roy traveled to 40 countries, mostly Europe and Asia.

She was devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At Barbara's request services will be private. Cremation service by Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg.

Memorials are requested to be made in her memory to Shriner's Hospital for Children in care of Jaffa Shire: 2200 Broad Avenue, Altoona 16601 or Central PA Humane Society: 1837 East Pleasant Valley Blvd Altoona PA 16602, or East Lutheran Church: 1401 12th Avenue Altoona, PA. 16601.