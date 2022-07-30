Barbara Chronister

Barbara L. Chronister

November 26, 1953- July 28, 2022

Barbara L. Chronister, 68, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home.

She was born November 26, 1953, in Carlisle to the late Carl Jr. and Betty Jane (Cornman) Marston. Barbara was the widow of Charles Chronister who passed in 1999.

She was a graduate of Big Spring High School in the class of 1971. Barbara was a bar tender at several businesses over the years. She was currently working at VFW Post 477. Barbara loved her family and her many friends.

She is survived by two sons, Jason (wife Kaitlyn) Seaux of Carlisle and Joseph (wife Sandy) Seaux of Carlisle; four grandchildren, Briana, Maddox, Ela, and Finleigh Seaux all of Carlisle; four siblings, Judy (husband Louis) Mahoney of Carlisle, Carl Thomas (wife Georgia) Marston III of Carlisle, Deborah (husband Doug) Gast of Newville, and Karen Marston of Newville; numerous nieces and nephews; and her friend, Jerry L. Miller of Carlisle. In addition to her parents and her husband, Barbara was

preceded in death by one son, Patrick Seaux.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Barbara to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19123.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.