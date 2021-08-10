Barbara Catherine Duggan, age 91, of Middletown, passed away with courageous faith and was embraced by Jesus on Friday, August 6, 2021 at her home. She was about one month shy of her 92nd birthday. She was surrounded by her loving family when she entered the presence of God. Prior to her passing, she was a resident of the Nittany Neighborhood at Messiah Lifeways of Mechanicsburg. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Messiah Lifeways for the compassionate care and love they provided Barbara the last few years of her life.

She was a graduate of the Class of 1947 of Harrisburg Catholic High School (now known as Bishop McDevitt High School) and a long time parishioner of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Harrisburg. She retired as a clerical supervisor from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department. Her life was one of servitude to her Lord, and she always thought of others before herself. Barbara had many loves in life, but most abundant was the love she had for her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Her biggest enjoyment of life was spending time with her large family. She never missed celebrating family birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions. Barbara's faith gave her strength and determination which guided her through life. She was a cantor at masses and sang with the choir for many years at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She loved her quiet time to pray and to say the Holy Rosary. Barbara was loved and will be missed by her very large family. She is survived by her children, Catherine O'Sick (William) of Harrisburg; Anna Marie Deily (William) of Camp Hill; Eileen Duggan (Richard Hooper) of Alvarado, TX; Rosemary Cosgrove (Edward) of West Hanover Township; Julia Figueroa (Enrique) of Eastampton, NJ; Patrick Duggan (Kim McDermitt Brown) of Harrisburg; Francis X. Duggan, Jr. (Jessica) and John Duggan (Michelle), both of Mechanicsburg; and Maureen Wilson (Craig) of Stafford, VA. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Agnes Duggan (Carlisle) and Diana Barto Duggan (Maple Glen); and son-in-law Clifford Fried (Pompano Beach, FL).