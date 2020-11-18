Barbara Ann Voce, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Shippensburg Healthcare Center. She was 67 years old. She was born September 25, 1953 in Stuggart, Germany. She was the daughter of the late Anthony D. and Concettina (Oliverio) Voce. Barbara spent a good part of her life in Chambersburg and Shippensburg, PA.

Barbara graduated in the Class of 1972 from Chambersburg Area High School. In high school, she enjoyed working in the library. Her first long term job was working for the McDonald's Corporation, working her way up from a floor employee to a manager. After leaving McDonald's, Barb worked for Safeway, then Giant Foods until she retired in 2018. She loved working with and being around people, which brought her great joy. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed spending time with her friends, driving to craft fairs and festivals, attending church and she loved playing bingo. She also loved animals.

In 2018, Barb became a member of the Shippensburg Healthcare Center. She enjoyed helping all the other residents during their activity time. She also enjoyed working with staff members helping prepare materials for craft time and prepping appetizers on Fridays for their "happy hour" time. She was recently asked to become the resident counsel representative, and she gladly took this on with pride and honor.